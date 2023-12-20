Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on December 22nd

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3294 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $53.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.