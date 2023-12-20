Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2539 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002526.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $52.73.

