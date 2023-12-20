Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 8.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214,274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,764,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 2,211,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,666,000 after acquiring an additional 146,545 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 1,306,810 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

