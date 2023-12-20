Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

