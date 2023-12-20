Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Boosted by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 6.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 359,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

