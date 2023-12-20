Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,949 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.