Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after buying an additional 1,566,729 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,917 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,877,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. 27,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,509. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

