Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 10.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $33,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 55,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $59.95.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

