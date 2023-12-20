Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 378,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $52.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

