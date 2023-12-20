Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,636. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.