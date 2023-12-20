Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 4.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.96% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $35,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 247,773 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

