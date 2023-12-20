Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,086,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 3,076,252 shares.The stock last traded at $63.96 and had previously closed at $65.92.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 120,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 470.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 540,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 484,359 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,406,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

