Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 726,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,005 shares.The stock last traded at $99.15 and had previously closed at $99.26.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

