Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IRON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of IRON traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $1,796,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,236,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,817 shares of company stock worth $9,258,303. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $42,187,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

