Divergent Planning LLC Has $17.50 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 9.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $189,785,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. 2,135,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,055. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

