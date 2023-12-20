Divergent Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned 1.71% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $25,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 120,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

