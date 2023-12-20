Divergent Planning LLC Sells 3,524 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Divergent Planning LLC decreased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities comprises approximately 0.0% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth $51,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth $81,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 35.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 77,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 180,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

