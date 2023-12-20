Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $836.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 104.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

