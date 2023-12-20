DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 215,522 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.6% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $100,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $98,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.0% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $143.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

