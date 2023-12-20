DnB Asset Management AS Buys 11,471 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,945. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $531.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $932.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $884.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.