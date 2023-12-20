DnB Asset Management AS Buys 5,453 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.3% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

BLK traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $797.70. The stock had a trading volume of 92,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $688.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.