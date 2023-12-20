DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $33,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $309.72. 63,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,993. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.68 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.05 and a 200-day moving average of $296.86.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

