DnB Asset Management AS Has $33.19 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.87. The company had a trading volume of 732,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $126.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

