DnB Asset Management AS Has $37.11 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.04. The stock had a trading volume of 312,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,039. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

