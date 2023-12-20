DnB Asset Management AS Makes New $30.14 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,501,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,144,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $40,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

KVUE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,006,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

