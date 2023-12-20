DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,835 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.33% of Enphase Energy worth $54,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $130.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $317.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.