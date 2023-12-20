DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 11th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

