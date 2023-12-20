DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE DNP opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.