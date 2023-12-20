DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DNP opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.