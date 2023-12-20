Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 2.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.1 %

DG stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

