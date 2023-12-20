Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:DG opened at $130.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

