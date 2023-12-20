DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading 5% Higher

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.96. 152,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 349,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

