Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$47.55 million for the quarter.
