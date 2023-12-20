Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$16.06 million for the quarter.

