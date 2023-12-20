DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

DTF stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.