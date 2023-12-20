Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Royalty Price Performance

LON:DUKE opened at GBX 33 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.35. The company has a market cap of £137.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 30.04. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 36 ($0.46).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday.

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

