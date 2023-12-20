DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

