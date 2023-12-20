DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Decreased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 1.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 781,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,460. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

