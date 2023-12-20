Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,827 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

