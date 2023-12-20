Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $12.28 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 2.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.73. 133,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,744. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

