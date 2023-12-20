Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 22,199,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,568,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 299.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

