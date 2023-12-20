Edge Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,846,000 after buying an additional 899,859 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,892,000 after purchasing an additional 243,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 564,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,871. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

