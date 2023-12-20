Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Wednesday. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

