Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.92. 959,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.79 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

