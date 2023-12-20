Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. 8,660,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,590,424. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.