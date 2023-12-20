Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,330 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.41. 508,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,202. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

