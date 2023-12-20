Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,105 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,681,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,189,762. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 600.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

