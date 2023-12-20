Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.96. 485,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.