Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

