Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,112,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,413,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

