Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,627 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,627 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 379,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,432. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
